|
|
Beverly Ann Heilman Schlatter passed away on March 23, 2020 in Columbus.
Bev, as she was known, was born on June 5, 1927 and grew up in Liberty Center. She was preceded in death by her mother, Naoma Lovejoy; father, Harve Heilman; dear brother, William; and most beloved husband, Max Ellis Schlatter.
Bev graduated from Bowling Green State University where, following in her mother's footsteps, she majored in elementary education and taught for several years in Elyria. She was introduced to Max Schlatter by Mary Jo Werner Bickhart, a sorority sister, during a visit to the Werner home in Wapakoneta, and the couple was married in 1952. Arriving in Wapakoneta as a young bride, Bev became involved in the life of the community through the First United Methodist Church and its Junior Choir, the Junior Service League, Women's Club and PTA. She sang in a musical group with Jane Shaw, Mary Alice Wintzer and Lois Stroh, and they enjoyed performing Broadway tunes for various civic groups in the community.
During this time, she and Max had three children, Ellis Ann, Robert and Katherine. It was clear that being a wife, mother and homemaker suited her and was the most important role in her life. When her children were grown, Bev returned to teaching as a substitute elementary teacher in the Wapakoneta School District, becoming acquainted with several generations of Wapakonetans in the process.
Following Max's death in 1986, Bev remained in their long-time home at 818 W. Auglaize St., where her greatest joy was hosting picnics on the back-yard patio and visits by her grandchildren. She was always guided by her enthusiasm for life and was truly an exceptional human being.
Bev recently sold her home in Wapakoneta in order to be closer to her kids, Rob and Kate, in Columbus. She is survived by her children, Ellis Ann Burrows, Robert Lovejoy Schlatter and wife Kimberlee, Katherine Ann Schlatter Norvell and husband Robert Norvell, as well as four darling grandchildren, Max Ellis and William Tate Norvell, and Lydia Ann and Julianna Lovejoy Schlatter. Bev had many friends in the Wapakoneta community and will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held for her in Wapakoneta on a date to be announced. Arrangements are being handled by Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020