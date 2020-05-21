Beverly J. 'Beve' Kanorr Comer, age 54 of Wapakoneta, passed away 8:34 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 7, 1965 in St. Marys to the late Harvey and Alveretta Lou Lee Kanorr. She married Donald E. Comer Sept. 4, 1998 and he survives in Wapakoneta.
Beve had been a homemaker and enjoyed going to garage sales. She loved spending time with her family, spoiling her grandkids and her dog Midnight. She loved to grill out and even had a shirt that said Beve's BBQ and Grill. She was a former member of the Wapakoneta Eagles Auxilliary.
Additional family members include children: Rex (Kimmie) Kanorr, Julie (John Fisher) Comer, David (Chelsie) Comer, all of Wapakoneta, Brian Johns of Lima, Billie (Jason) Gallagher of Bellefontaine, Dustin (Ammie) Comer of Cridersville and Auna (Jake) Allen of Wapakoneta; 17 grandchildren: Ashley, Audrey, Trey, Chase, Destiny, Brandon, Emily, Mason, Carson, Lilee, Maria, Carter, Harley, Chloe, Alex, Bently, Ty and three unborn babies; four great-grandchildren: Braden, Valli, Crue and Avarey; and siblings: Bob (Cathy) Kanorr of Lima, Debra Hook, Rick Kanorr, Angie Kanorr and Kathy (Pat) Gallimore, all of Wapakoneta.
She was preceded in death by brothers: Tim Lee, Keith, Kevin and Daron Kanorr.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 26 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville where social distancing will be observed. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Rev. Ron Boyer officiating and burial will be in Buckland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home and online condolences maybe shared at BayliffAndSon.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from May 21 to May 27, 2020.