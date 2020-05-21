Beverly J. "Beve" (Kanorr) Comer
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly J. 'Beve' Kanorr Comer, age 54 of Wapakoneta, passed away 8:34 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 7, 1965 in St. Marys to the late Harvey and Alveretta Lou Lee Kanorr. She married Donald E. Comer Sept. 4, 1998 and he survives in Wapakoneta.
Beve had been a homemaker and enjoyed going to garage sales. She loved spending time with her family, spoiling her grandkids and her dog Midnight. She loved to grill out and even had a shirt that said Beve's BBQ and Grill. She was a former member of the Wapakoneta Eagles Auxilliary.
Additional family members include children: Rex (Kimmie) Kanorr, Julie (John Fisher) Comer, David (Chelsie) Comer, all of Wapakoneta, Brian Johns of Lima, Billie (Jason) Gallagher of Bellefontaine, Dustin (Ammie) Comer of Cridersville and Auna (Jake) Allen of Wapakoneta; 17 grandchildren: Ashley, Audrey, Trey, Chase, Destiny, Brandon, Emily, Mason, Carson, Lilee, Maria, Carter, Harley, Chloe, Alex, Bently, Ty and three unborn babies; four great-grandchildren: Braden, Valli, Crue and Avarey; and siblings: Bob (Cathy) Kanorr of Lima, Debra Hook, Rick Kanorr, Angie Kanorr and Kathy (Pat) Gallimore, all of Wapakoneta.
She was preceded in death by brothers:  Tim Lee, Keith, Kevin and Daron Kanorr.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 26 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville where social distancing will be observed. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Rev. Ron Boyer officiating and burial will be in Buckland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home and online condolences maybe shared at BayliffAndSon.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from May 21 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved