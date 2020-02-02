|
Beverly K. Baker, age 60, of Wapakoneta, peacefully passed away at Wapakoneta Manor on Jan. 31, 2020 at 11:04 a.m.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1959 in Middlesboro, Ky. to the late Richard R. and Doshie B. (Snodgrass) Evans. On Oct. 19, 1985, Beverly married Dan Baker, who survives at their residence in Wapakoneta.
She is also survived by her loving son, Adam (Emilia) Baker, Wapakoneta; a granddaughter, Brynn Baker; three brothers, Richard (Edna) Evans, Goshen, Ind., Larry (Brenda) Evans, Goshen, Ind., and Ronny Evans, Tenn.; three sisters, Kathy (Denny) Burden, St. Marys, Etta (Rick) Pruitt, Wapakoneta, and Susan Goins, Goshen, Ind.; a brother-in-law, Steve Burger, Goshen, Ind.; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Evans, Goshen, Ind.
Also preceded in death by four brothers, Van, Kenneth, Hanley and Gary Evans; two brothers-in-law, Ernest Harrell and Sam Goins; and a sister-in-law, Mable Evans.
She worked at SETEX Corp. in St. Marys. Beverly had a strong faith in God and loved animals. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was also proud of her son Adam who followed in her father's footsteps and became a police officer.
A gathering and celebration of Beverly's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in the basement of the St. Marys Eagles. Memorial contribution can be made to the Sue's Cat Rescue/SART. Please leave condolences to the family at www.ciscofuneralhome.com. The family has entrusted Cisco Funeral Homes with Beverly's services.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 3, 2020