Bill "BJ" Huebner, 54, of Lima, passed away at 9:30 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, Lima.
He was born on December 8, 1965, in Lima, to Charles Huebner and Christine (Craft) Watercutter, who survive.
Survivors include two sisters, Shannon Huebner, of Lima and Cindy Jones, of Wapakoneta; one brother, Jeff Watercutter; numerous nieces and nephews; and his long-time companion, Tina Dare.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Harrison; and grandparents, Charles and Genevieve Huebner and Emil and Eleanor Craft.
BJ graduated with honors from Wapakoneta High School and the welding program at Apollo Career Center. He served in the US Navy until being medically discharged. BJ loved to keep his hands busy, tinkering and building things. He also enjoyed working with electronics, listening to heavy metal music and watching movies.
There will be no public visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio SPCA and Humane Society, Lima. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.
The Huebner family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.