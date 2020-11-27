1/
Bill BJ Huebner
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill "BJ" Huebner, 54, of Lima, passed away at 9:30 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, Lima.
He was born on December 8, 1965, in Lima, to Charles Huebner and Christine (Craft) Watercutter, who survive.
Survivors include two sisters, Shannon Huebner, of Lima and Cindy Jones, of Wapakoneta; one brother, Jeff Watercutter; numerous nieces and nephews; and his long-time companion, Tina Dare.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Harrison; and grandparents, Charles and Genevieve Huebner and Emil and Eleanor Craft.
BJ graduated with honors from Wapakoneta High School and the welding program at Apollo Career Center. He served in the US Navy until being medically discharged. BJ loved to keep his hands busy, tinkering and building things. He also enjoyed working with electronics, listening to heavy metal music and watching movies.
There will be no public visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio SPCA and Humane Society, Lima. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.
The Huebner family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schlosser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved