Bill M. Troy, 90, of Wapakoneta, died 11:42 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 6, 1929, in Sulphur Rock, Ariz., the son of William M. and Jetta (Martin) Troy, who preceded him in death. On June 14, 1953, he married Marcia A. Brentlinger, and she survives.
Other survivors include two daughters, Sheri (Doug) Werling, Wapakoneta, Karla (John) McKenzie, Long Island, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Dwight (Megan) Werling, Ian McKenzie, Meghan (Nick) Martin, Gavin (Lauren) McKenzie; four great-grandchildren, Barrett Lee Werling, Sienna McKenzie, Nicollette Rose Martin, and Elizabeth Grace Martin.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Troy, and a sister, Joann Skipton.
Bill owned and operated D & B Auto Parts, Cridersville, from 1957 – 2008. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1951 to 1953 in the Korean War. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton. Bill was a 50 year member of the Hamer Lodge #167 F&AM, Past High Priest of the Wapakoneta Chapter #183, R.A.M., and St. Marys Council #81, R. & S.M. He was a charter member of the Auglaize County Sheriff's Auxiliary, a life member of the V.F.W. Post #8445, and American Legion Post #330, both of Wapakoneta. He was a 1948 graduate of Shawnee High School. Bill enjoyed racing, bowling, traveling, and dancing.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, Rev. Melodi Hagen officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Matthew Cemetery, Cridersville, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501 and one hour prior to the service, Thursday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfunearlhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020