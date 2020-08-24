1/
Bonnie Janice (Maurer) McKinney
1946 - 2020
Bonnie "Janice" McKinney, 73, of Wapakoneta, formerly of Salinas, Calif., went to be with her Lord and Savior at 8:34 a.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta. She has a new body now. She can run, jump, and play like the child at heart she's always been.
She was born in New Hampton, Iowa, Aug. 27, 1946, the daughter of Donald Henry and Bonnie (Barnes) Maurer, who preceded her in death. Survivors include five children, Laurie (Russel) Varner, Bellefontaine; Dwayne (Tanya) Bunch, Lima;  Sheri (Steve) Heil, Bristol, Tenn.;  Ron Bunch, DeGraff; and Kayla (Curtis) Hughes, Stitzer, Wis.; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; two nieces; a brother, Obie (Taffy) Maurer, Newcastle, Calif.; and a dear friend, Kathy Stillwell, Ft. Bragg, Calif.
Janice was a member of the Auglaize County Church of Christ, Wapakoneta. She enjoyed crocheting, beadwork, drawing, painting, and reading. Always the jokester, she loved silly humor and loved to laugh. Janice has had many trials and tribulations in her adult life, but she's always had Jesus, and now she has everything.
A Casual Celebration of Life will be 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Pat Powers officiating. Family and friends are encouraged to attend with consideration to current health guidelines of masks and social distancing. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the The Acres of Wapakoneta Activity Fund.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
