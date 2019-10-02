|
Brad A. Britt, 52, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, and was buried in San Antonio, Texas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1967 to Loren and Janice Britt, who survive in Wapakoneta. He is also survived by his sister Nikki (Ben) Clark; a niece, Katie Clark; two nephews, Alec Clark and Noah Clark; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he dearly loved.
For those who knew Brad, they know that he loved all things outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish and just be outside. For the last two years, he has lived in San Antonio, Texas where he would frequently visit the Alamo. He also loved to read novels, was a huge Ohio State fan, and never met a dog he didn't like. Brad will be missed by many and his absence creates a void that can never be filled.
There will be a memorial service for Brad on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church at 21611 Gutman Rd., Wapakoneta.
