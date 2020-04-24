|
|
Brad T. Winegardner, age 59 of Wapakoneta, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at home, following an extended illness.
He was born Dec. 19, 1960 to Tommy L. and Bonnie J. (Bradley) Winegardner of Wapakoneta. They survive in Wapakoneta.
Brad was a farmer who loved animals and had a special way with them. He enjoyed riding four wheelers, some say he should have done commercials for them. Brad also enjoyed collecting knives, horses, buffalo, antique tools and everything Mt. Dew, his favorite drink. Brad attended Wapakoneta Community Worship Center.
Additional survivors include sisters: Tamala (Carter Prine) Winegardner of Wapakoneta, Debra (Kalin) Turner of Wapakoneta; niece and nephews: Tanya (Daniel) Faraglia, Tyler (Shauna) Turner and Cole Turner and great nieces and nephews: Tatelyn Faraglia, Trenton Faraglia, Elliett Turner and Nola Jean Turner. Brad had a lot of wonderful friends.
Due to the COVID 19 crisis a private family service will be held at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery near Uniopolis. Memorial contributions may be given to WCWC in memory of Brad Winegardner, 14871 Fox Ranch Rd., Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020