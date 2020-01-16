|
Bradley Gene Marano, 37, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in Anna.
He was born May 23, 1982 in Lansing, Mich. and grew up in Springfield before settling down in Anna.
He was the proud owner of Sunshine Lawncare. Bradley loved his family and friends. His children were his heartbeat and reason for being. Bradley enjoyed cars and mechanics and was known for making people laugh.
Bradley is survived by his children, Maddison, Hailee, and Ethan Marano; life partner Emily Gabel; and siblings, Carl, Derrick, and Amanda Marano. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Marano and Leeann Hutton.
A Celebration of Life will be held at New Hope Church in Springfield on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020