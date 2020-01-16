Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Marano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley Gene Marano


1982 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradley Gene Marano Obituary
Bradley Gene Marano, 37, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in Anna.
He was born May 23, 1982 in Lansing, Mich. and grew up in Springfield before settling down in Anna.
He was the proud owner of Sunshine Lawncare. Bradley loved his family and friends. His children were his heartbeat and reason for being. Bradley enjoyed cars and mechanics and was known for making people laugh.
Bradley is survived by his children, Maddison, Hailee, and Ethan Marano; life partner Emily Gabel; and siblings, Carl, Derrick, and Amanda Marano. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Marano and Leeann Hutton.
A Celebration of Life will be held at New Hope Church in Springfield on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -