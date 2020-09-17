BOTKINS - Brandon Wesley Jones, 29, of Botkins, died expectantly Sunday morning at his home. He was born July 7, 1991, in Bluffton, OH, the son of Wesley M. Jones and Julie Sweigart. His mother, Julie Sweigart survives in Botkins, and his father and step-mother, Wesley and Kelly Jones survive in Wapakoneta.
Other survivors include, a brother, Selby Jones, Wapakoneta; grandparents, Jim and Marilyn Jones, Lima; step-brother, Jack Liesner, Wapakoneta; step-sister, Katherine Liesner, Celina; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, John "Jack" and Janet Sweigart.
Brandon worked at Auglaize Industries, New Bremen. He was a graduate of Botkins High School. Brandon enjoyed Nintendo gaming and fishing.
Private family graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, with Pastor Kent Place officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Auglaize Industries. Arrangements are under the care of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.