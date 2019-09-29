|
Brenda A. Manger, 53, of Botkins, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 5, 1966, in Ft. Wayne, Ind., the daughter of Guy and Carol (Secrest) Stoker. Her mother, Carol Zizelman survives in Celina, and her father, Guy Stoker, and step-father, Don Zizelman preceded her in death. On Oct. 17, 2015, she married Brian S. Manger and he survives.
Other survivors include four sons, Ralph (Lisa) Stoker, Bellville, Tyson Mobley, Celina, Cody Manger, Columbus, and Trey (Haley Phillips) Manger, Rockford; a sister, Becky (Larry) Meyer, and a brother, Lloyd (Vicki) Stoker, both of Celina; half-sisters, Pam Lawson and Teresa Lirot, Bryan; step-siblings, Lisa Maples, Robin Zizelman, and Marc Zizelman, all of Celina; mother-in-law, Ronda Manger, Botkins; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Michael (Diane) Manger, Anna, Mark Manger, Botkins, David (Robyn-dec) Manger, Fla.; numerous nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild, Ansley Manger; half-sisters and half-brothers, Chris Gillard, Darlene Sites, Renee Stoker, and Michael Stoker; and her father-in-law, Eugene Manger.
Brenda was an associate of the Honda Transmission Manufacturing, Russells Point. She had also worked at Celina Aluminum Precision Technology Inc. She was a 1983 graduate of Celina High School. Brenda enjoyed camping, boating, gardening, and riding Harleys with her husband. She also helped in fund raising for several different causes.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Botkins. The family will receive family and friends 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, or the Ronald McDonald House. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Sept. 30, 2019