Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Botkins, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Manger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda A. (Stoker) Manger


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda A. (Stoker) Manger Obituary
Brenda A. Manger, 53, of Botkins, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 5, 1966, in Ft. Wayne, Ind., the daughter of Guy and Carol (Secrest) Stoker. Her mother, Carol Zizelman survives in Celina, and her father, Guy Stoker, and step-father, Don Zizelman preceded her in death. On Oct. 17, 2015, she married Brian S. Manger and he survives.
Other survivors include four sons, Ralph (Lisa) Stoker, Bellville, Tyson Mobley, Celina, Cody Manger, Columbus, and Trey (Haley Phillips) Manger, Rockford; a sister, Becky (Larry) Meyer, and a brother, Lloyd (Vicki) Stoker, both of Celina; half-sisters, Pam Lawson and Teresa Lirot, Bryan; step-siblings, Lisa Maples, Robin Zizelman, and Marc Zizelman, all of Celina; mother-in-law, Ronda Manger, Botkins; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Michael (Diane) Manger, Anna, Mark Manger, Botkins, David (Robyn-dec) Manger, Fla.; numerous nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild, Ansley Manger; half-sisters and half-brothers, Chris Gillard, Darlene Sites, Renee Stoker, and Michael Stoker; and her father-in-law, Eugene Manger.
Brenda was an associate of the Honda Transmission Manufacturing, Russells Point. She had also worked at Celina Aluminum Precision Technology Inc. She was a 1983 graduate of Celina High School. Brenda enjoyed camping, boating, gardening, and riding Harleys with her husband. She also helped in fund raising for several different causes.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Botkins. The family will receive family and friends 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, or the Ronald McDonald House. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now