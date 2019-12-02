|
Brian L. Stauffer, 57, of Wapakoneta passed away at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Wapakoneta Manor.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1961 in Lima to Donald and Yvonne (Fetter) Stauffer who preceded him in death. On Oct. 6, 1994, he married Rona Snyder and she survives in Wapakoneta.
He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1982 before being honorably discharged. Brian worked as a welder. He enjoyed listening to music and watching his younger brother's band play.
He is survived by five children: Erin Reynolds and Kimberly Stauffer, both of Deltona, Fla., Kyle Dawson of St. Marys, Noah Dawson of Wapakoneta, Shawn (Heather) Stauffer of Wapakoneta; six grandchildren; four brothers, Tim Stauffer of Sidney, Todd (Regina) Stauffer of Shawnee, Randy (Shelly) Stauffer of Spencerville, and Eric (Jenny) Stauffer of Elida.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Allen "Donnie" Stauffer who died on Aug. 6, 2018.
Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Allentown Methodist Church with Pastor Neal Whitney will officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to Allentown Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com. The Stauffer family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to assist with the arrangements.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019