Brookie L. Casey


1937 - 2019
Brookie L. Casey Obituary
Brookie L. Casey, 81, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 6:12 a.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima.
She was born in Mount Gay, WV on July 19, 1937 to Stewart and Lucy (Marcum) Duty who preceded her in death. On May 15, 1957 she married Jack Casey and he preceded her in death.
Survivors include a son, Toby Casey, and two grandsons Troy and Chance Casey.
She was preceded in death by a brother Tom Duty.
Brookie had worked for Fisher Cheese and retired from the City Bakery.  She enjoyed going to church and gardening.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, Moulton. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019
