Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Bruce L. Goodwin


1936 - 2020
Bruce L. Goodwin Obituary
Bruce L. Goodwin, 84, of Wapakoneta, died 4:52 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born March 11, 1936, in St. Marys, the son of Frank and Althea (Hawkey) Goodwin who preceded him in death. On April 11, 1957, he married Elsie A. Weiman, and she survives.
Other survives include four children, Bruce M. (Angela) Goodwin, Golts, Md.; Shelly J. Brugal, New Braunfels, Texas; Vicky L. (Dave) Jerabek, Carrollton, Va.; and Frank P. (Terri) Goodwin, Glen Burnie, Md.; 10 grandchildren, Bruce R. (Lucy) Goodwin, Nichole (Brian) Fitch, Michael (Katie) Brugal, Nicholas (Genna) Brugal; Lara Brugal, Matthew (Katie) Jerabek, Amanda (Matthew) Keith, Frank Goodwin, Tyler Goodwin, and Justin Goodwin; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Moorman, Celina; Sandy Comer, Wapakoneta; and Margaret (Tim) Hunt, Celina; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Bill Moorman, and Chuck Comer.
Bruce worked as a manager at an architectural masonry manufacturing factory. He was a 1954 graduate of Blume High School, and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Bruce was an avid hunter. However, above all, family was always most important in his life.
Due to current health issues, services will be private. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, Dayton. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020
