Carl R. Kogge, 95, of Wapakoneta, died 3:42 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born Nov. 26, 1923, in Auglaize County, the son of John and Minnie (Olden) Kogge, who preceded him in death. On Jan. 8, 1950, he married Wanda Griffith, and she survives.

Other survivors include brother, Leroy Kogge, sister, Mary Wale, sister-in-law, Donna Kogge, all of St. Marys, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Shirley Mae, brothers and spouse, Paul Kogge, and Vernon (Helen) Kogge, a sister-in-law, Joyce Kogge, and a brother-in-law, Harry Wale.

Carl retired from the Bridge Crew of Auglaize County Engineer's Office, after 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta, and a member of the former Wapakoneta Elks, #1170. Carl enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling and playing cards.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta with Pastor Sam Buehrer officiating. Burial is to follow in the Cairo Eastside Cemetery, Allen County. The family will receive family and friends 4 to 8 p.m., Friday at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, and from 1 p.m. until time of service, Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ.