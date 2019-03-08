Carol E. "Bud" Ridenour, 85, of St. Marys, died 7:01 p.m., Thursday March 7, 2019, at Otterbein-St.Marys, with his family at his side. He was born Dec. 7, 1933, in Delphos, the son of Howard and Angeline (Koehl) Ridenour, who preceded him in death. He was married to Betty J. (Ridenour) Brown, and she died in 2009. Then in 2014, he married Dixie Moots, and she survives.

Other survivors include three children, Ronald E. Ridenour, Mooresville, IN, Kimberly J. ( Scott) Gray, Waynesfield, and Amy J. (Deric) McKamey, Cincinnati; nine grandchildren, Chauncey (Miranda) Ridenour, Caley Ridenour, Isaac Gray, Abigail Gray, Lucas Gray, Tara (Mike) Tippie, Chelsea Keiser, Kendall (Taylor) Keiser, Logan Keiser; seven great-grandchildren; step-children, Teresa (Patrick) Schemmel, DeWaine (Pam) Moots, and Timothy (Annette) Moots; seven step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Bonnie Thomas, FL, Howard Ridenour, Waynesfield, Jim Ridenour, AZ, and Nancy (John) Driscoll, NC.

He was preceded in death by a son Kevin C. Ridenour, and a grandson, Spencer Tyson Ridenour.

Bud was a self-employed builder, carpenter, and woodworker. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Bud attended the Wayne St. United Methodist Church, St. Marys, and was a former member of the St. Marys V.F.W. Post #9289. His hobbies included woodworking, music, playing the guitar, and fishing. In his younger years, he organized annual music concerts in the New Hampshire and Waynesfield areas.

Funeral services will be at 7 p.m., Monday March 11, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, with Pastor Tim Benjamin officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445 at the funeral home following the funeral service, Monday evening. Burial will be at a later date in the Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield. The family will receive family and friends 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the or the .