Carrie Ann Hormann Paul, 55, of Wapakoneta, died 9:42 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Lima Memorial Health System.
She was born Feb. 18, 1964, in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of Richard and Jean (Mougey) Hormann. Her mother survives in Wapakoneta, and her father is deceased.
Other survivors include four children, Rachael (Dominic) Purnell, St. Johns, Madeline (Jonathon) Schroeder, Leipsic, Anna Paul, Wapakoneta, Molly Paul, New Bremen; four grandchildren, Hailie Yelton, Aubrey Yelton, Gracie Kohnen, Adonus Purnell; her life partner, Christian Paul, New Bremen; and a sister, Amy (Steven) Jameson, Cincinnati.
A homemaker, Carrie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. She was a graduate of Wapakoneta High School and Lima Technical College. Carrie enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and watching soap operas with her mom.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, with Fr. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the James Cancer Research Center. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019