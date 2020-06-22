Catherine Harriet Griffin, 87, of Huntsville and formerly of Belle Center, passed away at 11:08 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Mary Rutan Hospital, E.R.
She was born in Wapakoneta on May 27, 1933, the daughter of the late Samuel H. and Margaret B. (Ward) Kridler. On May 11, 1960, she married Murray W. Griffin and he preceded her in death on July 5, 1986.
She is survived by six children: Ann and Greg Brown of Kenton, Sam and Diana Henry of West Liberty, Jody and Brian Scudds of Columbus, Penny and Dennis Harford of Lakeview, Shannon and Annie Griffin of West Mansfield, and Nancy and Craig Conley of Quincy; grandchildren: Misti and Tim Valerio of Kenton, Jamie and Jamie Faulk of Urbana, Kelly and C.J. Ferraro of Clairton, Pa., Emily and Adam Jurich of Bellefontaine, Dawn Snipes and Walid Ibrahim of Columbus, Alan Scudds and Abigail Hoberman of Columbus, Alison Scudds and Raphael Durand of San Francisco, Calif., Andrea Ward and Petr Rechtoris of Columbus, Aimee and Steve Pope of Bellefontaine, Jordan Murray Griffin of West Mansfield and Matt Conley and Chelsea Tarbox of Findlay; great-grandchildren: Nick Valerio and Cali Bailey of Kenton, Ben and Kailey Valerio of Kenton, Christopher Brown of Urbana, Gia, Leo and Emily Ferraro of Clairton, Pa., Evie and Ellis Jurich of Bellefontaine, and Gage and Vada Pope of Bellefontaine; a nephew, Ron Griffin, and two nieces, Janet Britton and Cindy Stratton, all of Belle Center; a sister-in-law, Ada Griffin of Belle Center and her Boston Terrier, Willow.
Harriet was a 1951 graduate of Blume High School in Wapakoneta and was a faithful member of St. Johns School reunions. She worked as the food services manager at the Hardin County Board of Developmental Disabilities until her retirement. She was affectionately known by all as "Granny" and was always giving and doing for others. She was a family first lady, who loved Sundays with her family, which became to be known as "Granny Day". She loved gardening, especially flowers and belonged to the Red Hat group in Ada, and was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star, Latham Lodge in Kenton. She and her late husband loved going out and camping.
Phil Alloway, a family friend, will lead a funeral service on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth St., Belle Center, OH 43310. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Law Enforcement FOP Memorial Fund, P.O. Box, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311. The family also asks that you be symptom-free and to please consider wearing a mask if attending. Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center, is honored to serve the Griffin family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 26, 2020.