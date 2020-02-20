|
Cathy A. (Paul) Fogt, 73, of Jackson Center, passed away at 9:25 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Fair Haven Shelby County Home in Sidney.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1946 in Shelby County to the late James R. and Erma V. (Kies) Paul. On Feb. 16, 2002, Cathy married Darrell Fogt of Anna, he preceded her in death on Aug. 30, 2010. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Cisco; a brother, Jack Paul; brothers-in-law, Donnie Cisco, Pat Heinl, and Dan Steinke; and a nephew, Josh Steinke.
Cathy is survived by her children, Candee (Brad) Esser of Jackson Center and Preston Metz of Covington; a step-son, Darren (Kim) Fogt of Texas; 10 grandchildren, Peyton, T.J. and Xavier Esser; Addison, Fletcher and Parker Metz; Devyn Sessler, and Samantha, Mallory and Allison Fogt; four sisters, Joyce (Paul) Heinl, Dawn Steinke and Shelly Paul, all of Botkins, Darla (Mark) Albers of McCartysville; six brothers, Gary (Anita) Paul of Minster, Dale (Pam) Paul of Louisiana, Robert Paul of Idaho, Keith Paul, Lynn (Toni) Paul, and Kevin (Mid) Paul, all of Botkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cathy was a graduate of Botkins High School, Class of 1964 and a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church. She was a devoted mother and adoring grandmother. She loved reading, family gatherings, singing and boating with her husband. Cathy worked many years for Superior Metal in Wapakoneta before retiring from Honda of America in Anna.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike Street, Jackson Center and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 18280 Pasco-Montra Road in Jackson Center. Pastor David Sanders will officiate a funeral service on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in New Loramie Valley Cemetery in Botkins. Memorial contributions may be made in Cathy's memory to St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 18280 Pasco-Montra Road, Jackson Center, Ohio 45334 or to the Jackson Center Education Foundation, 122 E. Pike Street, P.O. Box 819, Jackson Center, Ohio 45334. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020