Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Cathy (Archer) Tester


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cathy (Archer) Tester Obituary
Cathy Tester, 67, of Wapakoneta, died 2:10 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her residence following a brief illness.
She was born Nov. 2, 1951, in Lima, the daughter of Vernon and Marilyn (Spyker) Archer. She married Gene Tester on Aug. 21, 1971; he preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 2014.
She is survived by her children: Jennifer (Rick) Axe of Wapakoneta; Kristina (Damon) Martin of Marysville; Joshua (Jennifer) Tester of Wapakoneta. She is survived by three grandchildren: Dillon Axe; Olivia Tester; Camden Tester. Also surviving are her siblings: Susan (Terry) Phillips of New Carlisle; Karen (Ken) Slattery of Beavercreek; Denise (Ron) Maidon of Byrdstown, Tennessee. Her mother-in-law, Wilma Tester, survives in Wapakoneta; her sister-in-law, Annabelle Zwiebel, survives in Wapakoneta.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her father-in-law, Howard Tester; her brother-in-law, James Zwiebel.
Cathy was a 1969 graduate of Wapakoneta Senior High School. She retired after 29 years of service as an administrative assistant for the St. Marys City Schools, serving at Moulton Elementary, Memorial High School and West School. She was a member of the "Moulton Bobcats", and she enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton.
Funeral rites will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, the Reverend Melodi Hagens, officiant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to either Trinity Lutheran Church or Grand Lake Hospice. Condolences may be sent to Cathy's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on June 8, 2019
