|
|
Charles E. "Charlie" Doseck, 78, died at 12 a.m., Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Acres of Wapakoneta.
He was born March 11, 1942, in St. Marys, the son Theodore and Edna (Heath) Doseck, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include a sister, Elizabeth Usher, Lisbon, Ind., and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Doseck and Fred Doseck Sr., and a sister, Pat (Merle) Dearing.
Charlie retired from the City of Wapakoneta on July 1, 1994 after 25 years of service. He was a member of the St. Mark's Lutheran Church and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, both of Wapakoneta. He was a great supporter of the Wapakoneta High School Athletics.
Due to the current health crisis, private family services will be held. Pastor Doug Pretorius will officiate. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020