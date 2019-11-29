Home

Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Charles H. "Charlie" Beers


1933 - 2019
Charles H. "Charlie" Beers Obituary
Charles H. "Charlie" Beers, 86, of Wapakoneta, formerly of the Waynesfield area, died 2:49 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.
He was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Port Jefferson, the son of Judson P. and Mary V. (Shively) Beers, who preceded him in death. On Oct. 25, 1959, he married Lila L. Hunter Beers, and she survives.
Other survivors include three children, Tracie (Tim) Harpster, Wapakoneta; Tammie Beers, Mechanicsburg; Timothy (Alice) Beers, Columbus; five grandchildren, Amanda Harpster, Heather (Jacob) Redmon, Abby Beers, Audrey Beers, and Evan Beers; four great-grandchildren, Brady, Clark, Hugh, and Jacqueline; a brother, Joseph (Linda) Beers, Harrison, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Warren and Grace Barnes.
A life long farmer, Charlie also worked at Clark Equipment & Milcor, both of Lima. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in France. Charlie's passion was farming.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Waynesfield Chapel of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 200 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, with Minister Mark Foor officiating. Burial is to follow in the Fairmount Cemetery, near Uniopolis, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimers' Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019
