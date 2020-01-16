Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Coil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles William Coil


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles William Coil Obituary
Charles William Coil, 56, of St. Marys, died unexpectedly 11:51 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in the emergency department of JTDM Hospital.
He was born April 25, 1963 in Lima, to George Kermit and Elizabeth "Betty" Jane (Shardt) Coil. On July 5, 1987, in Cridersville, he married Vickie D. Walker, who survives.
Also survived by: son Jeremy (Tera Miller) Deller of St. Marys; daughter Nikki (Blake Roby) Deller of Wapakoneta; son Charles "Buda" (Jacki) Coil II of Wapakoneta; honorary son Chris Rockwood of St. Marys; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister Robin (Dennis) Nelms of Lima; sister Patty (Al) Rodabaugh of Wapakoneta; brother Jay (Shannon) Roop of Wapakoneta; brother Shawn (Lisa Ford) Roop of Alger; brother John (Sally Greber) Coil of Spencerville; mother-in-law Rosa Lee Walker of Lima; nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: father George Coil; mother Betty Fry; father-in-law David Walker; nephew Andrew Feltner.
Prior to becoming disabled, he worked as a tow motor operator for General Aluminum Corp. in Wapakoneta. His favorite pastimes included reading, boating, gaming on his Xbox, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Also, many great memories were created while going out to the shop to work with his best friend, Tony Boneta.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 Wrest) in St. Marys. Visitation is from noon to 2 and 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to his family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -