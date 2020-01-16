|
Charles William Coil, 56, of St. Marys, died unexpectedly 11:51 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in the emergency department of JTDM Hospital.
He was born April 25, 1963 in Lima, to George Kermit and Elizabeth "Betty" Jane (Shardt) Coil. On July 5, 1987, in Cridersville, he married Vickie D. Walker, who survives.
Also survived by: son Jeremy (Tera Miller) Deller of St. Marys; daughter Nikki (Blake Roby) Deller of Wapakoneta; son Charles "Buda" (Jacki) Coil II of Wapakoneta; honorary son Chris Rockwood of St. Marys; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister Robin (Dennis) Nelms of Lima; sister Patty (Al) Rodabaugh of Wapakoneta; brother Jay (Shannon) Roop of Wapakoneta; brother Shawn (Lisa Ford) Roop of Alger; brother John (Sally Greber) Coil of Spencerville; mother-in-law Rosa Lee Walker of Lima; nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: father George Coil; mother Betty Fry; father-in-law David Walker; nephew Andrew Feltner.
Prior to becoming disabled, he worked as a tow motor operator for General Aluminum Corp. in Wapakoneta. His favorite pastimes included reading, boating, gaming on his Xbox, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Also, many great memories were created while going out to the shop to work with his best friend, Tony Boneta.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 Wrest) in St. Marys. Visitation is from noon to 2 and 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to his family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020