Christina C. "Chris" McPeek, 88, of Wapakoneta, passed away 12:45 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Hospice of Dayton.
She was born Feb. 20, 1931, in Alameda, Calif., the daughter of Alexander and Catherine (Gilroy) McCallum, who preceded her in death. On June 4, 1949, she married Dr. Lewis D. McPeek Jr., and he died July 11, 1990.
Survivors include three children: Jennifer Ehrenberg, Wapakoneta; Lee (Tasha) McPeek, Wapakoneta; and Amy (Rob) Sutfin, Miamisburg; seven grandchildren: Jessica McPeek, Daniel Ehrenberg, Simon Ehrenberg, Holly Williams, Jacob Ehrenberg, Emma McPeek, and Lillian McPeek; two great-grandchildren: Madelynn Friemoth and Bennett Latchaw; a sister, Mary Davis, Colusa, Calif.
She was preceded in death by a brother, David McCallum.
A homemaker, Chris was an active member of the First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta. Her hobbies included quilting, sewing, and playing cards. According to her family, Chris was a great cook.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Neil Brady officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Marion Cemetery, Marion. The family will receive family and friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019