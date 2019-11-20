Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina McPeek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina C. "Chris" (McCallum) McPeek


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christina C. "Chris" (McCallum) McPeek Obituary
Christina C. "Chris" McPeek, 88, of Wapakoneta, passed away 12:45 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Hospice of Dayton.
She was born Feb. 20, 1931, in Alameda, Calif., the daughter of Alexander and Catherine (Gilroy) McCallum, who preceded her in death. On June 4, 1949, she married Dr. Lewis D. McPeek Jr., and he died July 11, 1990.
Survivors include three children: Jennifer Ehrenberg, Wapakoneta; Lee (Tasha) McPeek, Wapakoneta; and Amy (Rob) Sutfin, Miamisburg; seven grandchildren: Jessica McPeek, Daniel Ehrenberg, Simon Ehrenberg, Holly Williams, Jacob Ehrenberg, Emma McPeek, and Lillian McPeek; two great-grandchildren: Madelynn Friemoth and Bennett Latchaw; a sister, Mary Davis, Colusa, Calif.
She was preceded in death by a brother, David McCallum.
A homemaker, Chris was an active member of the First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta. Her hobbies included quilting, sewing, and playing cards. According to her family, Chris was a great cook.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Neil Brady officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Marion Cemetery, Marion. The family will receive family and friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -