Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
More Obituaries for Christine Morris
Christine M. "Chrissy" Morris


1963 - 2020
Christine M. "Chrissy" Morris Obituary
Christine M. "Chrissy" Morris, 56, of Wapakoneta, died 3:37 p.m., Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Wapakoneta Manor, with her family at her side.
She was born Nov. 26, 1963, in Lima, the daughter of Richard Sherry L. (Collins) Morris. Her mother survives in Wapakoneta, and her father is deceased. Other survivors include four siblings, Kenneth (Lisa-dec.) Morris, Lima; Marjorie (Charles) Hill, Wapakoneta; Eddie (Ann) Morris, St. Marys; and Jerry (Lisa) Morris, Wapakoneta; eight nieces and nephews; a close friend, Mark Hardin, Moulton.
Chrissy had worked at Auglaize Industries, New Bremen. She participated in the Special Olympics, and enjoyed bowling, latch-hook, and puzzle books, especially word search puzzles. She also liked old TV shows and music. She was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds, and The Ohio State University Buckeyes.
Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Special Olympics or the Auglaize County Humane Society. Arrangements are under the care of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 11, 2020
