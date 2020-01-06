|
|
Christopher A. "Buzz" Buzzard, 60, of Wapakoneta passed away unexpectedly at 10:08 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, Lima.
He was born on July 14, 1959 in West Covina, Calif. to John and Geraldine (Holt) Buzzard who preceded him in death. On Dec. 22, 1990 he married Natalie A. Seewer and she survives in Wapakoneta.
Survivors include three children: Rachel (Alex) Parker of Findlay, Jacob (Bridget Bailey) Buzzard of Columbus, Carly (Landon Hall) Buzzard of Tiffin; a grandchild on the way, Baby Parker; a brother, John Buzzard; a nephew, David Buzzard; sisters-in-law Karen Henson, Sharon (Tom) Asbury, Janell Cisco, Julie (Jim) Stewart, Carla (Mike) Drees; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Betsy Buzzard; two brothers-in-law Tim Seewer, Terry Henson; a nephew, Joel Henson; and mother and father-in-law Carl (Virginia) Seewer.
Buzz was a 1977 graduate of Sidney High School. He was a member of The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18 and was employed at the Eagle Bridge Company, Sidney, as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed following his children in their sporting events, but most of all he treasured spending time with his family and friends making them laugh and telling jokes.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Goffena Training Center, c/o Sidney High School Athletic Department. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020