Christopher Michael "Chris" Burden, 35, of Edmond, Okla., formerly of Wapakoneta, passed away on April 14, 2020 at his home.
He was born Sept. 11, 1984 in Lima to Steve and Tonya (Comer) Burden of Wapakoneta. On Nov. 10, 2012, he married the love of his life, Keisha (Smallwood) Burden in Mena, Arkansas.
Chris graduated from Wapakoneta Senior High School in 2003, and Wright State University in Dayton in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in Chemistry. He was employed by Oklahoma Department of Transportation as an Environmental Chemist for eight years. Chris's family was always the most important thing in his life, but sports was a close second, especially his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. Chris also enjoyed hunting and fishing with family, playing cards, and cornhole.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Luther "Dean" and Phyllis (Rostorfer) Burden, maternal grandfather, Charlie "Chuck" Comer, and uncle, Jerry Lee Burden.
Chris is survived by his loving wife of seven years, Keisha Burden of Edmond, Okla.; parents Steven and Tonya Burden, grandmother Sandy Comer, brother Eric and Heather Burden, all of Wapakoneta; two sisters, Shelli Burden and Brandon Webb, Columbus, and Sara and Torrey Lee, Wapakoneta. Also surviving is one nephew, KJ Simpson, three nieces, Raven Lee, Destrei and Kinlei Burden, all of Wapakoneta, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Other survivors include his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Darrell and Kathy Smallwood, and a brother-in-law, Derreck Smallwood, all of Mena, Ariz.
Due to current health restrictions, private family services will be Monday, April 20, 2020, at Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Jon Spyker officiating. Internment is to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020