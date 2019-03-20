Cody Allen Chapman age 27 of Cincinnati, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 as the result of an auto accident.



Cody's life was an inspiration and he was deeply loved by many and especially his adoring wife, Chelsea Van Den Berg Chapman, who he had married on June 11, 2016. Their family included their two dogs Ryleigh and Lorraine.



Cody was an employee of PREP Property Group in Cincinnati where he quickly became a pivotal member of the company.



He was a 2010 graduate of Hillsboro High School where he made lifelong friendships. He received his Bachelors of Business Administration and Finance from the University of Cincinnati in 2015.



Cody was born July 23, 1991 in Lima, Ohio the beloved son of Charles William and Trissa Denig Chapman of Hillsboro. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by one brother, Ryan C. Chapman of Cincinnati, two nieces, Alexis "Lexi" B. Chapman and Brooklyn D. Chapman, paternal grandparents, Darrel and Sonja Chapman of Cridersville, Ohio, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark and Dena Van Den Berg of Hillsboro and two brothers-in-law, Tyler and Christopher Van Den Berg of Hillsboro. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jack and Shirley Denig.



Cody gave more meaning to the lives of his family, friends, neighbors and co-workers that will stay with them forever. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20th from 4:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 21st, at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Tom Zile will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ruble Cemetery in Pricetown. Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, P. O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.



The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary