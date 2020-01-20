|
|
Craig S. Smith, 56 of Pocahontas, Ill. died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
He was born March 3, 1963 in Bowling Green to Melvin "Bud" and Holly (Nelson) Smith. His mother is deceased, his father and step-mother, Paulette survive in Pandora.
He is also survived by a daughter, Emi (Matt) Stuart of Fairbanks, Ala.; a grandson, Archer Stuart; his girlfriend, Kristie Monigan of Alton, Ill.; three brothers, Matt Smith of Maryland, Dave Smith of Estis Park, Colo., and Eric Ericson; and three sisters, Gretchen (Dan Wilson) Kiefer of Wapakoneta, Shelley Smith of Albuquerque, N.M., and Cricket (Gabe) Dobmeyer of Coldwater; several nieces and nephews, Janea (Matt) Dever, Lucas (Stephanie) Kiefer, Jessica (Taylor) Rodgers, Brandon Smith, Ferren Smith, Zac Dobmeyer, Knox Dobmeyer and Haley Ericson.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Todd Smith.
Craig worked 13 years for Vandalia Bus Lines and was an Air Force veteran.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Pandora United Methodist Church with Pastor Duane Kemerley officiating. Family and friends may gather at church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Military rites by Pandora-Gilboa American Legion will follow the service. Arrangements are being handled by Love Funeral Home, Ottawa where condolences may be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020