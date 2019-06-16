|
Curt J. Birkemeier, 45, of Cridersville, died 4:45 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 25, 1973, in Lima, the son of Don and Connie (Martz) Birkemeier, who survive in Cridersville.
Other survivors include two daughters, Haley Birkemeier (her friend, Bayne Wireman), Ashley Birkemeier, both of Lima; three siblings, Christine (Richard) Meyer, Botkins, Craig (Jennifer) Birkemeier, Wapakoneta, Chad (Kimberly) Birkemeier, Cridersville; six nieces and nephews, Kyle (Heidi) Meyer, Kayla (Michael) Buchanan, Aaron and Austin Birkemeier, Alayna and Braydon Birkemeier; a great nephew, Charlie Meyer.
Curt was a 1992 graduate of Shawnee High School. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars and trucks.
Funeral services will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, with Fr. Kent Kaufman officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on June 17, 2019