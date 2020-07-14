1/1
Cynthia A. "Cindy" (Gibbs) Setty
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia A. "Cindy" Setty, 62, of Cridersville, passed away at 10:24 a.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.
She was born on June 4, 1958 in Joliet, Ill. to George and Ruth (Burge) Gibbs. Her mother preceded her in death and her father survives in Lima. On Aug. 18, 1984, she married Larry Setty and he survives in Cridersville.
Survivors include four children, Jarred (Ashley) Setty of Howell, Mich., JaCinda (Michelle) Setty of Lima, Jaclyn (James) Daignault of Cridersville, Jordan (Amanda) Setty of Lima; 12 grandchildren; three siblings, Douglas (Kathy) Gibbs of Georgia, Christopher (Belinda) Gibbs of Kentucky, Angela Foust of Lima; and a step-mother, Beverly Gibbs.
Cindy was a 1977 graduate of Crown Point High School, Ind. She was employed as a postal worker in Lima. She enjoyed crafting and being a jack of all trades and dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Only Believe Ministries, Botkins.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Only Believe Ministries, Botkins with Pastor Peter Doseck officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima. Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta and one hour prior to the service at church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Only Believe Ministries, Botkins. The Setty family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schlosser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved