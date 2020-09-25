Dale A. Junod, age 66, of Wapakoneta, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio.
He was born on August 29, 1954 in Celina, Ohio to the late Paul R. "Dick" Junod and Sondra (Wagner) Geiser.
He is survived by his children Debra Junod of Wapakoneta and Christine Beck of Celina; four grandchildren Carra Seals, Hannah Beck, Kade Beck, and Hayley Eversman; two brothers; two sisters; and his step-mother Carol Junod of Celina.
Dale was preceded in death by his son Dale Eversman; a grandson Zachary Remaklus; and his two brothers Keith Bricker and Steve Martin.
He graduated from Celina High School with the Class of 1972 and retired from the Ford Motor Company in Lima, Ohio after 30 years of service.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Dale's services are in the Care of the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. Condolences may be shared with the Junod family on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.