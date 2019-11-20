Home

Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
Dale E. Burden


1940 - 2019
Dale E. Burden Obituary
Dale E. Burden, 79, of rural Spencerville, passed away 9:22 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born Oct. 29, 1940, in Hamilton, the son of Ned G. and Annabelle (Sheiks) Burden who preceded him in death. On Aug. 16, 1962, he married Darlene R. Spencer, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 21, 2003. Then on March 26, 2005, he married Marcia A. Clark, and she survives.
Other survivors include four children: Ned (Machelle) Burden, Sidney; Natalie (Jeff) Wigers, Findlay; Dale (Sarah) Burden, Convoy; David (Abigail) Burden, Anderson, S.C.; three step-sons: Kevin (Angie) Clark, Lima; Kristopher (Michelle) Clark, Lima; Michael (Mindy) Clark, Spencerville; grandchildren: Sandy (Christian) Grabasch; Glen Burden; Ben (Krystal) Gates; Eric (Chelsie) Whitt; Wyatt, Reid, and Jared Wigers; and Nathaniel (Annarose) Burden; several great grandchildren; siblings: Roger Burden, Lakeview; Bruce (Caroline) Burden, Lafayette; Catherine (Richard) Appleton, Lima; and Dan (Debbie) Burden, Lima.
He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Ned Burden III, and Ezekiel Burden, and a brother, Thomas Burden.
Dale worked at Hoge Lumber Co., New Knoxville, and also owned and operated the DN Maintenance Co. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. Ned was a member of the New Hampshire Church of the Nazarene and the Bath Community United Methodist Church. He was an avid scroll saw woodworker and in his younger years enjoyed gardening, especially raising irises.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St., Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, with Rev. Deborah Nance officiating. Burial is to follow in the Walnut Hill Cemetery, near New Hampshire, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. The family will receive family and friends from 12 to 2 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cairo United Methodist Church or the . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019
