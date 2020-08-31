1/1
Dale E. Wilges
1930 - 2020
Dale E. Wilges, 89, of Buckland, died 2:30 a.m., Aug. 31, 2020, at the Otterbein Cridersville.
He was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Buckland, the son of Clifford and Millie (Place) Wilges, who preceded him in death. On Dec. 27, 1951, he married Lois M. Veit, and she survives.
Other survivors include three children, Michael "Mike" (Bev) Wilges, Cridersville, Pamela "Pam" (Tom) Ramsey, Hampstead, N.C., Jon (Kristine) Wilges, Wapakoneta; seven grandchildren, Amy (Dana) Heitkamp, Jennifer (Dan) Conley, Seth (Kelly) Ramsey, Rachel (Jerod) Richardson, Shane Ramsey and Morgan Zimmerman (fiancé), Alyssa (Luke) Kelley, Blaine Wilges; two step-grandchildren, Jessica (Dustin) Wireman, Jordyn Nuss; nine great-grandchildren, Taylor (Ben) Naas, Bryce and Emma Conley, Braden, Garret, and Lucas Heitkamp, Brynn and Riley Kelley, Blake Ramsey; great-great-grandson, Beckham Naas; siblings, Barbara Krites, Buckland, Sharon Wilges, Buckland; a sister-in-law, Janet Hilty, Spencerville.
He was preceded in death by a step-grandchild, Kelli Nuss; a brother, Darrell Wilges; and a sister, Miriam "Mim" Haberman.
Dale retired in 1996 from the National Lima & Stone, Buckland where he had worked for 47 years. He was a member of the Buckland United Church of Christ, where he served as a Deacon, Elder, and Usher. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Dale served during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was member of the former Buckland Historical Society, and in his younger years was an avid bowler, and enjoyed hunting.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastors Mark Bauer & Kent Place officiating. Burial will follow in the Buckland Cemetery, with military rites being conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Buckland United Church of Christ. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
