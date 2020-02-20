|
|
Dale McGlothen, 79, of Wapakoneta, died 5:44 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 20, 1940, in Martin, Ky., the son of Morton and Edythe (Hagans) McGlothen. He married Elsie Steinke on July 25, 1962, and she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his two children: Angie (Dana Fair) McGlothen of Spencerville; Kevin (Angie) McGlothen of St. Marys. He is survived by his five grandchildren: Tyler (Alexandria) McGlothen; Sydney McGlothen; Karsyn McGlothen; Rilyn McGlothen; Lynex McGlothen. He is survived by two brothers: Jim McGlothen of Portage, Ind.; Jerry (Roberta) McGlothen of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sister, Gale Lutz; and a brother, Parker McGlothen.
Dale attended school in Martin, Ky. and St. Marys. He was the longtime owner of Dale's Marathon Station in St. Marys.
He enjoyed cars, auto racing, trap shooting and playing cards at Eagles Lodge 767 in St. Marys. His family and friends often joked that Dale was the "King of One Liners".
Private family funeral rites will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys. Burial rites will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to Dale's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net, and memorial gifts may be given to Auglaize County Council on Aging.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020