Damien M. Huggins, 40, of Wapakoneta, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, Katie, and family at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima.
Damien was born on June 8, 1979 in St. Marys to Reuben and Michele (Seitz) Huggins who preceded him in death. On Oct. 1, 2016, he married the love of his life, Katie Maxson, who survives in Wapakoneta. She and Damien shared a 17 year partnership.
Damien was blessed in his life with four children, Dominick and Emery Huggins, both at home, Kelsey Huggins of Lakeview, Kaylee Huggins of Wapakoneta; two sisters, Julie Huggins of Champaign, Ill., Tina (Scott) Schaefer of Martins Ferry; a brother, Ryan Davis; father and mother in-law Marc (Barb) Maxson; and brother-in-law Justin Maxson, all of Wapakoneta; two aunts Judy (Tony) Lochard of Buckland who was like a mother to him, Linda (Ted) Austin; two uncles, Steve (Deb) Seitz, Chuck Seitz, both of Wapakoneta; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eldon C. (Joan E.) Seitz; three uncles, Tom, Mike, Fred Seitz; and an aunt Barb Seitz.
Damien was known and loved by many and was a strong and hardworking man. He worked as a stone mason for many years with Peterson Construction Company. He was an avid hunter, spending many fantastic times with friends and family in Portsmouth. He also took great pride in helping to coach his son Dominick's Wapakoneta Red's youth football team.
Due to our nation's current health situation private family services will be held at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Chaplain Dave Stanford and Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family for Dominick and Emery's education fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 27, 2020