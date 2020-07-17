1/
Danny Joe Setser
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny Joe Setser, 68, of Phoenix, Ariz., died July 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 3, 1951, in Paintsville, Ky., the son of Arvin and Edith (Daniels) Setser, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include a sister, Julie (Barney) Harrod, Wapakoneta.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Setser.
Danny worked in Tacoma, Wash., and retired to Phoenix. He was a 1970 graduate of Wapakoneta High School where he was active in school sports, earning Honorable Mention All Ohio in 1970 as a wide receiver. He was an avid OSU Buckeyes fan.
Private family services will be held at a later date with burial in the Greenlawn Cemetery. The family has entrusted the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eley Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved