Danny Joe Setser, 68, of Phoenix, Ariz., died July 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 3, 1951, in Paintsville, Ky., the son of Arvin and Edith (Daniels) Setser, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include a sister, Julie (Barney) Harrod, Wapakoneta.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Setser.
Danny worked in Tacoma, Wash., and retired to Phoenix. He was a 1970 graduate of Wapakoneta High School where he was active in school sports, earning Honorable Mention All Ohio in 1970 as a wide receiver. He was an avid OSU Buckeyes fan.
Private family services will be held at a later date with burial in the Greenlawn Cemetery.