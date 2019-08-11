|
Darlene L. Gray-Kamp, 90, of Waynesfield, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at her residence.
Darlene was born March 19, 1929, in North Canton, to the late Paul and Florence Essig Broeske. In 1951, she married Rod Gray and he proceeded her in death in 1996. In 2000, she married Nile Kamp and he survives along with three children, Timothy Gray, Diane (David) Chadwick, and Scott (Kimberly) Gray; two sisters, one brother, 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Darlene was a graduate of North Canton High School class of 1947, attended Wittenberg University, and graduated from The Ohio State University with an Education Degree in 1951. She taught fifth and sixth grades at Waynesfield-Goshen and started the girls Physical Education Program there in the early 1950s, retiring from there in 1995.
Rev. Jean Horn and Rev. Jon Horn will officiate a funeral service at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 115 N. Main St., Lakeview, with visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Contributions may be given in her name to Putnam County Hospice, 575 O G Road, Suite 3, Ottawa. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Aug. 12, 2019