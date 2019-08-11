Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shoffstall Funeral Home
205 S. Main St.
Lakeview, OH 43331
937-842-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Gray-Kamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene L. (Broeske) Gray-Kamp


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene L. (Broeske) Gray-Kamp Obituary
Darlene L. Gray-Kamp, 90, of Waynesfield, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at her residence.
Darlene was born March 19, 1929, in North Canton, to the late Paul and Florence Essig Broeske. In 1951, she married Rod Gray and he proceeded her in death in 1996. In 2000, she married Nile Kamp and he survives along with three children, Timothy Gray, Diane (David) Chadwick, and Scott (Kimberly) Gray; two sisters, one brother, 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Darlene was a graduate of North Canton High School class of 1947, attended Wittenberg University, and graduated from The Ohio State University with an Education Degree in 1951. She taught fifth and sixth grades at Waynesfield-Goshen and started the girls Physical Education Program there in the early 1950s, retiring from there in 1995.
Rev. Jean Horn and Rev. Jon Horn will officiate a funeral service at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 115 N. Main St., Lakeview, with visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Contributions may be given in her name to Putnam County Hospice, 575 O G Road, Suite 3, Ottawa. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now