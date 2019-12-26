|
Darrel L. Acker, 83, of Wapakoneta, died 12:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 6, 1936, in Cass Co., Iowa, the son of Leroy and Fern (Becker) Acker, who preceded him in death. On Aug. 18, 1957, he married Nancy Groves, and she survives.
Other survivors include two daughters, Karen (Bret) Rinehart, Maple Grove, MN, and Janet (Paul Taylor) Acker, Rensselaerville, NY; four grandchildren, Skyler (Emily) Rinehart, Aidan (Chelsea) Rinehart, Ruby Acker and Gillian Acker, two sisters, Doris Larsen, Lakeview, IA, and Elaine (Clifford) Lowe, Indianola, IA.
Darrel worked for The Ohio State University as an Area Extension Agent and earned the rank of Professor Emeritus.
He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta. He served in the Iowa National Guard, and was a graduate of Iowa State University and the University of Wisconsin.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Josh Tissot officiating. A reception is to follow at the First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta Community Scholarship Fund, or O.S.U. Agriculture Alumni Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019