David Dale McCune, 83, of Kettlersville, passed away 9:45 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020, at Heritage Manor, Minster, with his family at his side.
He was born April 26, 1937, in Lima, the son of Edward Henry and Margarite (Dobie) McCune, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include three sons, Dale (Denise) McCune, Sidney; Mark (Laurie) McCune, Ravenna; John (Denise) McCune, Ft. Loramie; grandchildren, Ashley, Tiffany, David, Thomas, David; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Elliot, Koltt, Kaylen, Austin, and Arabella; siblings, Gary McCune, Wapakoneta; Marjorie Petty, Independence, Ky.; Beverly (Gary) Breitigam, Lima; and Phyllis (David) Rauh, North Fork, Ariz; sisters-in-law, Audrey McCune, Lima; Susan McCune, Wapakoneta; and Mary Lou McCune, St. Marys; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by siblings, Kenneth McCune, Clyde McCune, Barbara (Bill) Hall, Carl (Carol) McCune, and Harvey McCune, and a brother-in-law, Glenn Petty.
David retired in 1999 from the Lotridge Rubber Co., Botkins. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. His hobbies included fishing, his dogs, gardening, and driving his golf cart. David especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Due to current health restrictions, private family services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Eley funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Darrell Peebles officiating. Burial will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the veterans. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomaandcrematoy.com. Live streaming of the funeral service may be viewed on the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from May 1 to May 6, 2020.