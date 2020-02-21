Home

Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
David J. Freistuhler


1956 - 2020
David J. Freistuhler Obituary
David J. Freistuhler (David Strange), died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. He was 63 years old.
David was born in Lima, Dec. 16, 1956, the son of Mary (Trobridge) and Gerald Freistuhler, who preceded him in death. While growing up in the Ohio farmlands, he developed a love for music and started playing the drums at age 8. He would go on to play with many rock n' roll bands over the years. He was also very passionate about flying and was a pilot for many years and enjoyed flying small planes.
He is survived by his wife Kathy. They met in 1996 at a live music concert and were married in 1997. They moved to Antioch, Tenn. in 2000 where David would go on to have a distinguished career working as an Engineer for the city of Nashville Metro Water Services. He also enjoyed boating, cats, and Ohio State football.
David has one sister, Teresa (Roger) Johns; and two brothers Nick (Janice) and Mike (who preceded David in passing), along with his stepdaughter from a previous marriage, Lindy Mullenhour Hogan. As well, he leaves behind stepsons Jacob Lindvall and Jesse Lindvall; stepdaughters Kelly Lindvall and Mary Stewart, also nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
There will be two services held to honor his memory: Feb. 22, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Buchanan Log House, 2910 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, Tenn.; and Feb. 29, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Eley Funeral Home, 1102 Lincoln Ave., St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wapakoneta Band Boosters (P.O. Box 1711, Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020
