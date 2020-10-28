1/1
David L. Lehman
1953 - 2020
David L. Lehman, of Minster (formerly, Celina) , lost his battle with cancer on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 9:47 p.m.. He was 67 years old.
He was born on May 1, 1953 in Celina, to Helen (Fetters) Thompson and the late David F Lehman.
Surviving him is Sylvia (Otte) Lehman and their two children, Kyle (Jessica) Lehman of Celina and Shannon (John Pachuta) Lehman of Broadview Heights. Also surviving, his daughter Lisa (Jeff) Etgen of Wapakoneta, OH. David has five grandchildren, Sydney Lehman, Corbin Lehman and Bryer Lehman all of Celina; Ashlie Cox of Cincinnati, OH and Alyssa Cox of Wapakoneta, OH. Also surviving, his mother Helen (Art) Thompson and sister Judy (Greg) Thomas, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father David F Lehman, brother Ron Lehman and brother Jack Lehman.
Retired in 2012, David enjoyed spending his time with his children and grandchildren. An avid sports fan, David enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete in soccer, softball, football and baseball. When not watching his grandchildren play, he enjoyed cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Dallas Cowboys and spending additional free time fishing and talking sports with friends, family and neighbors. A loving father and grandfather, he will be missed by anyone who had the pleasure to know him.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 48 N. Hanover St, Minster. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Church's Facebook page as well. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Celina American Legion, 2510 St. Rt. 703, Celina, OH. from 4 to 7 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to State of the Heart Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice in David's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the Lehman family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
