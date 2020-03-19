Home

Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
Dennis L. "Denny" Kantner


1950 - 2020
Dennis L. "Denny" Kantner Obituary
Dennis L. Kantner, 69, of Wapakoneta passed away at his residence on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
He was born in Lima on Sept. 3, 1950 to Aldo and Virginia (Kaufman) Kantner and they both have preceded him in death.
Survivors include a brother, Jeffry Kantner of Wapakoneta.
Denny was a graduate of Wapakoneta High School and Oxford University. He retired from John P. Timmerman Co. after many years of service.  After retiring he spent much of his time enjoying his hobbies.  
There will be no public visitation or services. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Johns Vol. Fire & Rescue P.O. Box 194, St. Johns, OH 48884. The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 20, 2020
