Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Diane Elaine (Lones) James


1944 - 2019
Diane Elaine (Lones) James Obituary
Diane Elaine (Lones) James, age 74 of Grove City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Mount Carmel Hospital, Grove City.
She was born Nov. 20, 1944 to the late Homer James and Charold (Zinn) Lones.
Diane graduated from Wapakoneta High School in 1962. While there, she attended the Journalism Workshop at Ohio University and was a proud member of the high school band program.
Following high school, she attended the University of Findlay. She began her administrative career at the Allen County Welfare Department in Lima. Her career then led her to Columbus. She was the assistant to the director of The Food Industries Center within the Department of Agriculture at The Ohio State University.
After retirement, she volunteered in the STARS Program for South-Western City Schools. There she tutored elementary students in reading and writing.
She was an animal lover, especially dogs and an avid puzzler. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Diane was preceded in death by her first husband Larry Bowman.
Survivors include her husband Stephen W. James; sons Brian (Claire) Bowman and Douglas W. James; sister Donna (Lee) Bryan; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved dog Buddy.
Friends and family may visit on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at The Spence-Miller Funeral Home 2697 Columbus St., Grove City. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery. The Online guestbook is at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019
