Dianna Lynn Boughan, 72, of Waynesfield, passed at 7:36 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health Care.She was born March 30, 1948 in Lima, to the late Richard 'Dick' and Mabel Hicks Gass.Dianna never met a stranger, loved to visit and help others. She will be remembered for her big smile, warm heart and her love for life.Survivors include a daughter, Billie Jo Boughan of Lima; a son, Larry C. (Denise) Miller, Jr. of Wapakoneta; a granddaughter, Amber Lynn Phalen (Richard) Warren; six grandchildren, Miahlynn Sinthalaphone, Aiko Hayes, Gloria Hayes, John Warren, Paul Warren, and Clare Warren; two brothers, Rick Gass of Lima; Donnie Gass of Lima; and two sisters, Judy Harris of Lima; and Joan Smith of Indiana.She was preceded in death by a great grandchild, Charles Warren; a brother, Mike Gass; and two former husbands, Larry C. Miller, Sr. and Bucky Boughan.A celebration of life will be held in March 2021.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in honor of Dianna, to Bayliff & Son Funeral Home.Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com