Dianna Lynn Boughan
1948 - 2020
Dianna Lynn Boughan, 72, of Waynesfield, passed at 7:36 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health Care.  
She was born March 30, 1948 in Lima, to the late Richard 'Dick' and Mabel Hicks Gass.  
Dianna never met a stranger, loved to visit and help others. She will be remembered for her big smile, warm heart and her love for life.
Survivors include a daughter, Billie Jo Boughan of Lima; a son, Larry C. (Denise) Miller, Jr. of Wapakoneta; a granddaughter, Amber Lynn Phalen (Richard) Warren; six grandchildren, Miahlynn Sinthalaphone, Aiko Hayes, Gloria Hayes, John Warren, Paul Warren, and Clare Warren; two brothers, Rick Gass of Lima; Donnie Gass of Lima; and two sisters, Judy Harris of Lima; and Joan Smith of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by a great grandchild, Charles Warren;  a brother, Mike Gass; and two former husbands, Larry C. Miller, Sr. and Bucky Boughan.
A celebration of life will be held in March 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in honor of Dianna, to Bayliff & Son Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
