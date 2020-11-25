Dianna S. Johnson, 78, of rural Wapakoneta, passed away 3:03 a.m., Sat. Nov. 21, 2020, at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima with her loving husband and children at her side.
She was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Lima, OH, the daughter of Alfred & Virginia (Wilkens) King, who preceded her in death. On Sept. 7, 1963, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, she married John C. Johnson, and he survives.
Other survivors include 2 children Greg (Mindy) Johnson, Wapakoneta, Tricia White, Wapakoneta; 5 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren; siblings Ron (Carol) King, Atlanta, GA, Elaine (Terry) Nichols, Columbus, OH; brother-in-law Jim (Viv) Johnson, Brisbane, Australia; a sister-in-law, Carol Klaus, Allentown, PA.
Dianna worked as a registered nurse in the office of Dr. Charles Stienecker, M.D., Wapakoneta, for 30 years. She was a 1960 graduate of Wapakoneta Senior High School, and a graduate of Mercy School of Nursing, Toledo, OH. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta, and a member of the CCL, and the Christian Guiding Mothers.
Dianna was a kind and generous soul who always had a smile. She had a laugh that would light up a room. She dedicated her life to helping others as a Registered Nurse and continued that dedication after retirement by volunteering within the community. Dianna was an avid reader and loved a good book. She really enjoyed playing cards with her card club or anyone that was up for it, and watching old classic movies. She enjoyed swimming, tending her garden, working crossword puzzles and dabbled in needlepoint. She always looked forward to cooking and decorating for the Holidays, or any other occasion that brought her family together. Family was her greatest joy. Dianna had a strong faith in God and was active in her Church. We take some measure of comfort knowing she is in His presence, and thank Him for the time we had with her. She was greatly loved and will be missed beyond words.
Private family services will be held at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Doug Pretorius officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences may be expressed at eleyfuneralhomeandcreamatory.com