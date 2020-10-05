1/1
Dianne L Harshman
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne L. Harshman, 74, of rural Cridersville, died 11:20 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 31, 1945, in Nashua, New Hampshire, the daughter of George T. And Delilah B. (Cook) Good. On Aug. 30, 1968, she married Harold E. Harshman, and he died April 28, 2020.
Survivors include two children, Tari (Gary) Phillips, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Dan (Teresa) Harshman, Miamisburg, OH; six grandchildren, John Mowry, Brock Mowry, April Hauser, Josh Harshman,Michael Harshman, and Sara Harshman; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Cathy, Neil, Dawn and Larry Good; and best friend, Aunt Lori.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Harshman, and a brother Bruce Good.
Dianne retired as a bus driver with the Wapakoneta City Schools. She was a member of the Wapakoneta Classified Association and served as a union representative. She also worked as a LPN with Lima Memorial Hospital and the Wapakoneta Manor. Prior to that she had worked at Rink's Dept. Store. Dianne enjoyed puzzles, traveling, shopping with her girlfriends, board games and playing cards with her family.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with her brother, Larry Good officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery, near Uniopolis.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Service
02:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eley Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved