Dianne L. Harshman, 74, of rural Cridersville, died 11:20 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 31, 1945, in Nashua, New Hampshire, the daughter of George T. And Delilah B. (Cook) Good. On Aug. 30, 1968, she married Harold E. Harshman, and he died April 28, 2020.
Survivors include two children, Tari (Gary) Phillips, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Dan (Teresa) Harshman, Miamisburg, OH; six grandchildren, John Mowry, Brock Mowry, April Hauser, Josh Harshman,Michael Harshman, and Sara Harshman; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Cathy, Neil, Dawn and Larry Good; and best friend, Aunt Lori.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Harshman, and a brother Bruce Good.
Dianne retired as a bus driver with the Wapakoneta City Schools. She was a member of the Wapakoneta Classified Association and served as a union representative. She also worked as a LPN with Lima Memorial Hospital and the Wapakoneta Manor. Prior to that she had worked at Rink's Dept. Store. Dianne enjoyed puzzles, traveling, shopping with her girlfriends, board games and playing cards with her family.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with her brother, Larry Good officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery, near Uniopolis.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.