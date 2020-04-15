|
|
Dolores R. Cosgrove, 95, of Wapakoneta, died 1:40 a.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.
She was born Sept. 16, 1924, in Ft. Recovery on her grandparents' farm, the daughter of Albert and Rosina (Buschor) Sutter, who preceded her in death. On Feb. 23, 1957, she married Joseph J. Cosgrove and he died Dec. 31, 1993.
Survivors include children, Joseph Cosgrove, Westerville; Kathleen Brockman, Wapakoneta; Paul Cosgrove, Ottawa; John Cosgrove, Wapakoneta; Rose Hanf, Delphos; James Cosgrove, Wapakoneta; grandchildren, Uriah (Elizabeth) Cosgrove, Tracy Brockman, Krystal Brockman, Sarah (Brian) Fisher, Katie Bates, Keshia (Chris) Hudson, Dan Brockman, Rachel Evans, Jarrod Hanf, Sam Cosgrove, Justin (Mikhaila) Hanf, and Alex Jacobo; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe (Beverly) Sutter, Patricia Beyke, and Mary Duwelling, Jeanette (Sylvan) Jutte, and Theresa (Bernie) Gero; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Cosgrove; a grandson, Jordan Hanf; and brothers, Ernest, Cyril, Herbert, Jerry, and Albert Sutter; and a sister, Rita Noll.
A 1942 graduate of Coldwater High School, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1957 from the University of Dayton. Dolores taught in a one room school. Dolores was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and was active with several groups at church. She enjoyed making rosaries, playing cards, Words with Friends, board games and puzzles.
Due to health restrictions, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to , 140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, Ill. 60607. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020