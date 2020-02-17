Home

Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
Don C. (Gunn) Baker


1936 - 2020
Don C. (Gunn) Baker Obituary
Don C. Baker, 83, of Uniopolis, passed away at 8:08 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.
He was born in Kenton on May 20, 1936 to Clyde and Merle (McKinney) Gunn, who preceded him in death. On March 28, 1958 he married Ruth Hefner and she survives in Uniopolis.
He is survived by two daughters, Darlene (Fred) Lee of Wapakoneta, Melanie (Todd) Avery of Newark; four grandchildren, Jesse (Mandi) Dailey, Branden (Hannah Jo Hardesty) Lee, Zachary (Savannah) Avery, Briana Nelson; seven great-grandchildren, Trevor, Sydney, Cael, Ledger, Lennox, Emma, Oliver; a sister, NonaSu (Don) Gonzales; a brother, Robert (Nadine) Thomas; two nephews, Paul (Nikki) Thomas, Tommy (Susan) Roby; a niece, Denay (David) Whitaker.
Don worked for Koneta Rubber and then retired from Midwest Elastomers after 18 years where he worked in maintenance and machine repair. He was a member of Uniopolis United Methodist Church. He was an avid rock collector and owned his own shop. He enjoyed hiking and hunting for arrowheads and mushrooms. He also enjoyed western music, southern bluegrass gospel and yodeling. He held a special interest in UFOs. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Rev. David Gordon officiating. Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to Uniopolis Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020
