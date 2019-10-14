Home

Don Norris


1952 - 2019
Don Norris Obituary
Don Norris, age 67, of rural Celina, passed away at his residence, on Oct. 10, 2019 at 3 p.m.
He was born Aug. 16, 1952 in Celina to the late Donald and Helen (Wreede) Norris. He married Diane (Ahrens) Norris on Sept. 7, 1974, and she survives at the residence. 
Other survivors include his three sons, Ryan (Kristen) Norris, Jared (Missy) Norris, and Greg (Samatha) Norris, all of Celina; two brothers, John Norris, Mendon, and Gary (Sue) Norris, Ohio City; and nine grandchildren, Carly, Cale, Cain, Kenlee, Harper, Carmen, Blake, Pazley, and Hadley. 
Don owned and operated Norris Milk Hauling for the past 30 years.  He was very proud that his three sons have continued to run the company he started back in 1985. He attended St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Rockford, and was member of the Milk Haulers Association. He was a devoted husband, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Visitation hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 in the Cisco Funeral Home, Celina. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Rockford, with Rev. Katherine Beckett and Rev. Tim Ahrens officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the UCC cemetery next to the church. Contributions can be made to the church memorial fund. Please leave a condolence to the family at www.ciscofuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019
